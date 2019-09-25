AUSTRALIAN JUDGE tells Muslims that their belief in sharia law has no place in any civilized society

While while handing down a sentence to a teenage Muslim terrorist (Dec. 2018) who planned to attack police with hunting knives, a Bankstown judge said “The beliefs you hold are based on an “extreme and perverted ideology (Islam) which have no place in any civilized society.”
The Australian The teenage terrorist who bought hunting knives for an ISIS inspired attack will spend up to 16 years behind bars. He insisted he was innocent and that his bayonets were for pig hunting.
But the judge described his plans as meticulous and motivated by the religious beliefs of the Islamic State (ISIS). “The practice of Sharia law should be banned throughout the Western world as it is fundamentally contrary to the peaceful, ordered and democratic way of life that the citizens of this country have rightfully grown to protect and cherish.”
Comments
Arnold Jackson says
Bayonets for hunting pigs? Muslims can’t make up lies correctly.
Muslims aren’t supposed to hunt pigs. They aren’t supposed to have ANYTHING to do with pigs.
allanivarsson says
This is a good step in the right direction. Finally a judge puts the truth on the table about Islamic Doctrine.
I wonder if Politicians are taking notice of the judges message.
The problem is with sentencing is that 16 years is too short a time, and he qualifies for parole in 2028 less than ten years from now.
This Muslim creep will not change and will strike again, once free. He should be permanently expelled from Australia; we should not be paying for his prison time. Nor should we allow him back into our society to threaten people once again. What next? Use of black market guns & explosives after 2028?
A person’s Belief System is the reason for their thinking and behaviour. It is not about Psychology; it is about belief and this brain-wrecked Muslim will not alter his dark thinking anti-non-Muslim beliefs.
Michael Copeland says
““Sharia is incompatible with the fundamental principles of democracy”
European Court 2003,
Welfare Party Case.
http://www.icnl.org/research/journal/vol6iss1/special_5.htm
allanivarsson says
Thank you Michael for that important link, which needs more study compared to what Erdogan pro-Islam is doing today. I extracted the key court’s decision below… but it needs to be researched against what changes Erdogan has made over the last eight years.
“As for Refah’s alleged intention of introducing sharia law, the Court found that “sharia is incompatible with the fundamental principles of democracy”:
“[…T]he Court considers that sharia, which faithfully reflects the dogmas and divine rules laid down by religion, is stable and invariable. Principles such as pluralism in the political sphere or the constant evolution of public freedoms have no place in it. […] It is difficult to declare one’s respect for democracy and human rights while at the same time supporting a regime based on sharia, which clearly diverges from Convention values, particularly with regard to its criminal law and criminal procedure, its rules on the legal status of women and the way it intervenes in all spheres of private and public life in accordance with religious precepts. [§123]”
https://allanivarsson.com/2018/11/07/turkey-land-of-the-not-free-ii-erdogan-blacklisted-by-cosmicism/
Mano says
Australia should take a leaf from the Commies in China on how to deal with these rag heads.
hook says
He should sleep with one eye open now that he has slandered Islime. About time we had a judge with some backbone.
smooth lee says
THAT is as “Islamophobic” as it gets. Yeeessss! So very cool, judge. I am digging it big time.
Stay tuned for maniacally furious reactions to this from the usual (and perpetually) offended and outraged Muslim, and their supportive apologist, organizations, because, as we all know, the shit (i.e., their collective exploding heads) IS going to hit the fan regarding the judge’s (accurate & truthful) comments.
Pray Hard says
Well, he won’t be on the bench much longer.
Bikinis not Burkas says
Only a combined sitting of both houses of Parliament can sack a Judge and I don’t think it has ever been done before.
terry sullivan says
is the judge still in place?
Me says
I like this judge … more please!
Stewart - South Africa says
Damn straight Judge!
Many more people in eminent positions should be speaking plain about what is going on with these Islamic scum! personally I am enraged when I see reports of a clear terror incident and police etc talk about mental problems or some such garbage!
To solve a problem it must first be clearly identified and accurately named and in today’s world of grossly ignorant persons who get knowledge only from soundbites, and (if they can read!) possibly from news headlines, those in such positions must speak out to impart accurate facts, as a matter of extreme urgency!
Linda Rivera says
God bless the righteous Australian judge for OBEYING God and speaking the truth about Islam!
The savage will be eligible for parole in just slightly over 8 years. The rabid God hater with murder in his heart should never be released into any non Muslim country.
No doubt, Muslim Terrorist Lover Trudeau, will invite the monster into Canada. Hold a big halal banquet for the SATANIC FILTH in his honour and present the fiend with a big cash prize of millions of dollars.
Canuckguy says
That judge is right on, stating the obvious truth that the leftists are blind about. I will be surprised if that judge is not fired. He would certainly be in Canada. If fact, I would be surprised if there is even one judge in Canada who would have the guts to do the same.
smooth lee says
Yes, the judge’s career is likely finished. And, he’ll probably need 24/7 security because his life will certainly be at risk of “being ‘finished'”.
Bikinis not Burkas says
Here in Australia Judges are appointed for life!