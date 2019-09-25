AUSTRALIAN JUDGE tells Muslims that their belief in sharia law has no place in any civilized society

While while handing down a sentence to a teenage Muslim terrorist (Dec. 2018) who planned to attack police with hunting knives, a Bankstown judge said “The beliefs you hold are based on an “extreme and perverted ideology (Islam) which have no place in any civilized society.”

The teenage terrorist who bought hunting knives for an ISIS inspired attack will spend up to 16 years behind bars. He insisted he was innocent and that his bayonets were for pig hunting.

But the judge described his plans as meticulous and motivated by the religious beliefs of the Islamic State (ISIS). “The practice of Sharia law should be banned throughout the Western world as it is fundamentally contrary to the peaceful, ordered and democratic way of life that the ­citizens of this country have ­rightfully grown to protect and cherish.”